30 Years Ago: Metallica Release ‘The Black Album’

In a new interview with Cesar Gueikian, brand president of Gibson Brands, Kirk Hammett spoke about how METALLICA has spent its coronavirus downtime and its plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Because of the unusual situation of the last couple of years, we were able to continue to communicate and be a band. We were able to get together on a somewhat regular basis, create a bubble that we could work in, get tested regularly every two or three days, and go in and function as a band. And in the last year or so, we've been doing that pretty consistently. And it's difficult and it's demanding to have to work under those situations, because when you're in a bubble, you can't really see anyone else. And when we're in the band bubble, it's just the band and 12 people allowed in the building at any given time. So it was a little weird, a little difficult, but we were able to really put all the events and all the feelings and emotions and experiences of the last year and a half into our music. And we're jamming, we're coming up with stuff, and we're really enjoying each other's company. And at this point in time, it's looking like it's gonna be more possible to play live shows, so we're getting to that. We're all very, very excited because we're craving that — we have a real hunger for that. And we're well aware of the fact that we're probably not the only ones in the world who really are craving something like that too. I know that I miss seeing bands live, and I miss playing live. And it's probably the sentiment of a lot of music lovers out there as well."