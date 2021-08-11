Carol Lynn (French) Young, loving wife, mother and grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away on Thursday, August 5th, 2021, at the age of 65, at her home in Silverton, Colorado. Carol was born on February 20th, 1956 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts to William & Marjorie (Licari) French, their youngest of 4 children. She proudly raised her daughter Myste (born 1981) and son Johnny (born 1985) as a devoted and generous single mother. In 2008, Carol married Roger Young, who she met in Silverton. Her grandson John was born in 2013 and she was very involved in his life and loved being a grandmother. Carol will be missed by many; her sweet smile and kind and loving demeanor made her the friend of everyone she met.