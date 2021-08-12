Charles Joseph Branam

Spencer - Charles Joseph "Chop" Branam, age 52, of Spencer, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Bloomington, IN on January 13, 1969, the son of Charles Eugene Branam & Betty J. (Pursell) Fyffe. Chop married the love of his life, Renee Branam on February 5, 2002. He loved the outdoors, going hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. Chop was a member of the Bloomington Moose Lodge # 1081 and enjoyed being a semi truck driver. Chop had many, many semi truck driving friends and will be dearly missed.