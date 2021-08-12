Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

George Henry Sites

Herald Times
 5 days ago

Bloomington - George Henry Sites, 79, of Bloomington passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital in Bloomington after a battle with covid. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am Saturday August 14, 2021 at the Allen Funeral Home 4155 S. Old St Rd 37 Bloomington. With Pastor Richard Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 8:00pm Friday, August 13, 2021 at the funeral home and Saturday from 10:00am to service time at the funeral home.

www.heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
Bloomington, IN
Obituaries
City
Bloomington, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Valhalla#Allen Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The big hole in Biden's Afghan speech

(CNN) — President Joe Biden claimed in his speech to the nation on Monday that he was bound by the Trump administration's agreement with the Taliban to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan. However, there are multiple flaws with this argument. First, the Taliban never observed the terms of that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy