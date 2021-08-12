Bloomington - George Henry Sites, 79, of Bloomington passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital in Bloomington after a battle with covid. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am Saturday August 14, 2021 at the Allen Funeral Home 4155 S. Old St Rd 37 Bloomington. With Pastor Richard Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 8:00pm Friday, August 13, 2021 at the funeral home and Saturday from 10:00am to service time at the funeral home.