Wyoming revenue outlook improves, state leaders still cautious
CASPER — Wyoming’s current revenue is well ahead of where economists predicted it would be earlier this year, but that positive development could be temporary. The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) recently released a July state revenue report, which is an informal check-in report to the official January revenue forecast. The July update states that actual revenues are outpacing the January 2021 predictions, but revenue is still trailing by nearly 10 percent the same period during fiscal year 2019.pinedaleroundup.com
