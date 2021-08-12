17418 S Benton Drive

OPEN HOUSE 1:30-3:30 PM AUG 15, 2021*The Cherrydale neighborhood of Arlington has been around for over a century. Its pleasant mix of newer and older homes set on picturesque streets with mature trees is a big reason it's so popular. Another is its amazing convenience. Metro (Orange Line) is about a mile away, entrance to the Custis Trail is at the end of the street, and buses run a block away on Lee Hwy; it's an easy drive into DC on the GW Parkway or points west on Rte. 66. There's a true neighborhood spirit in the local retail, including the legendary Cherrydale Hardware and Lee Heights Shops complete with Starbucks, Arrowine, and Pastries by Randolph*This home was designed to be a calm retreat from the busy day. Windows abound, giving the home a surprising amount of sunlight, and the reflection from the hardwood floors is beautiful. The kitchen is a showstopper with its solid wood cabinets, over-sized hardware, stainless appliances, and huge granite counters. The upstairs bedrooms are grand, each of which has an ensuite bath, and the primary bath is breathtaking with its oversized walk-in shower and separate bathtub. Dual zone heating and cooling, a fully fenced yard, legal level bedroom, full bath, and extra washer/dryer hook-up on the lower level complete the package*Did I mention built-in speakers?*Don't miss this one-of-a-kind home*FYI, seller improvements include: 2013 (deck extension, outdoor decorative ironwork, blinds and blackout shades), 2014 (bathroom remodeling, landscaping), 2015 (front fence, kitchen cabinet addition, bathroom shelving), 2018 (water-powered sump pump).