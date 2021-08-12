Cancel
17418 S Benton Drive

reecenichols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Ranch living in Belton! 3 beds, fenced yard and ready to move on in. Super close to schools and accessible to the highway.

www.reecenichols.com

Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

40 Manorwood Drive

You would love this amazing 5 spacious bedrooms/3.5 baths with a fire place in the family room to keep you and your family warm in the winter. The kitchen and the family room provides an open floor plan that is very spacious with an island in the center of the kitchen/ granite tops/wood floors/backyard deck . Primary suite provides an bonus room. The fully finished basement features a bedroom with full bathroom and a family room that could be use when the in-laws, friends or family members come to town. The sought after Stafford Lakes Village community provides a pool, walking/bikes trails, tennis courts, a play ground, basketball court for you and your kids. This home is a must have. Cleaning and painting is still in the process. More photos will be provided.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1620-1622 Clover Drive

Wonderful opportunity to live inexpensively by owning a duplex. Live in one side and rent the other one out. Excellent rental history. Close to Spring Valley Elementary with open space behind you. Pictures are of 1620 Clover.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

911 Horseshoe Drive

The Search is Over! The sunsets that can be seen right out of the front room are spectacular! This home is being sold by the original owners and it has been maintained so well. Colors and style throughout the home are on trend. You will love the location- close to grocery, restaurants and shopping. Very easy access to 7 Hwy. Finished lower level would make a great 4th non conforming bedroom, home office or a family room. Master Bath was just recently updated along with interior paint in several rooms. And check out that landscaping- it is all done for you. This is the coveted Sugarland of Pleasant Hill. Offers will presented Sunday at 5:00pm.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1304 Elm Creek Drive

This Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located on a large corner lot in Spring Valley Addition. On the main level you will find living room, kitchen with eat in dining area, and a formal dining area. Second floor you will find a large master suite with walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, and standing shower. The walk out basement has the fourth bedroom, restroom, laundry room and an additional unfinished basement for storage. This home has fresh paint and new carpet. Its MOVE IN READY! For a private showing reach out to Katie Garcia 785-571-2135.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

10302 NW Mirror Lake Drive

Rare opportunity to live on the 8th hole of the National! Complete with Pool, Gazebo, huge renovation with updated electrical system, paint, roof, gutters. Welcome home to this exceptional home in its exceptional LOCATION!. Don't wait for this beauty. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 large family rooms.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

11417 Orchard Drive

Hearthside Homes is building their popular 2 Story, Manchester floor plan. This stunning plan features 4 bedrooms with 3.5 baths and 2695 square feet of finished living space. Foundation is in and framing starting with a target of December 2021 completion. Images are simulated. Prairie Field is a new residential development in the Liberty North High School area located at Plattsburg Rd & 115th, Just N. of Liberty Hospital. Subdivision includes 188 single family homes and 55+ villa style homes. Amenities will include a swimming pool, play area and walking trails.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

413 NW Eastwood Drive

ADORABLE Home with Gorgeous Curb Appeal in Family Friendly Blue Springs Neighborhood! Main Level features Great Room with vaulted ceiling, huge windows & fireplace. 2nd Level offers Kitchen/Dining combo w/ wood floors, SS appliances & built-ins. This level also offers secondary Beds/Baths. The 3rd Level features a private, spacious Master Suite with vaulted ceiling & Bathroom offering whirlpool tub, dual vanity & walk-in closet. Lower Level boasts updated Media Room and bonus room with closet & shelving. Exterior offers a large backyard with deck. Other home features include: newer roof, water heater & furnace. You don't want to miss this fabulous home!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

NE Freehold Drive

Beautiful reverse story 1/2 "Solaia"plan, built by SAB Construction.This home is set on a walk out lot with an extraordinary view. 4bedroom 3 bath reverse plan is sure to catch your eye from the moment you drive up and see the huge front porch. Vaulted ceilings give this plan a massive-open concept feel in the grt room and kitchen. Huge galley pantry is sure to please any cook. Main level master bdrm ensuite, with an abundant size walk in closet. Secondary bdrm on main floor, with main floor laundry. Lower level features a huge family area and wet bar for your evening entertaining. 2 more bedrooms and a full bath round out this amazing home. This home will not last long. Attention to detail is an absolute must for this multi award winning builder.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

600 Harry S Truman Drive

Beautiful, bright end-unit townhome featuring 2 master suites perfectly situated right in the heart of Upper Marlboro! Nothing beats enjoying the sunset on a freshly painted deck or hosting family and friends for game night in a fully finished basement, there+GGs no shortage of ways to entertain in this spacious home. This home offers luxury vinyl flooring on the main level, stainless steel appliances, new light fixtures, and LOTS of storage space. Save on commuting time by living just MINUTES away from Largo Metro and Town Center, shopping centers, 495/95, and DC! This beautiful home will not last long, schedule a showing before it+GGs gone to make it yours!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

14771 S Homestead Drive

Welcome Home! Bring your ideas & make this spacious split entry home your own. Huge eat in kitchen with deck access for easy entertaining. Formal dining room with built in butlers pantry. Oversized living room with vaulted ceilings and beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace. 3 oversized bedrooms on main level. 3 Full bathrooms. Laundry on bedroom level outside of Master. Finished basement with second fireplace, 4th bedroom & full bath. HUGE deep garage for extra storage. This house has been well cared for by the same owner for 31 years. Close to restaurants, grocery stores & shopping centers! Come check it out!
Chicago, ILbhhschicago.com

4800 S Chicago Beach Drive #1706N

Enjoy the beautifully rehabbed 1 bedroom unit in the North Tower with views of the Chicago skyline, Lake Michigan, the park, & located right off Lake Shore Drive. Kitchen & bathroom are both updated with new appliances & fixtures. All new carpeting in the living room & bedroom. Beautiful flooring in the kitchen & bathroom. This building features 24-hour doorperson, on-site management/engineer, indoor pool, exercise room, steam room, party room, rooftop deck, & shuttle bus service. Room sizes are estimated.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1028 Lincoln Avenue

Here it is! This 3 bed 1 bath home is located in the heart of West Plains and close to schools and the hospital! This home has been very well cared for and is move in ready! The House sits on a large city lot and includes a 2-car carport! The original hardwood floors and tall ceilings add plenty of southern charm! Call today for your private showing!
Kansas City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Blood drive at TMC-Lakewood

One in three people in this area will someday require a blood transfusion, according to the Community Blood Center. In order to make sure that blood is available when needed in our area, the CBC is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Truman Medical Centers at Lakewood, 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City.
Texas StatePosted by
thedrive

Ram TRX Driver Sinks Their 702-HP Super Truck at Texas Off-Road Park

More throttle isn't always the answer. The Ram TRX is currently king when it comes to high-powered off-road trucks. It's got a 702-horsepower supercharged V8 and from what we've seen, it can take a beating. Care-free owners have shown how the Hellcat pickup handles massive jumps and, on paper, it should be great at water crossings given its 32-inch fording depth. You can't help but wonder, then, what happened with this sunken TRX at a Texas off-road park.
Parker, CODenver Post

Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Allison Ranch Community in Parker

Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of sales at Allison Ranch, its newest resort-style, master-planned community in Parker. Allison Ranch offers ranch-style and two-story homes in three home collections ranging from 1,800 to 4,300 square feet, some with options for main-floor primary bedroom...
Benton, PApahomepage.com

Road closure in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is warning motorists of a road closure due to a downed utility. State Route 4002 Farnham Road between State Route 1031 and Baylors Lake Road is closed and is estimated to reopen on August 20 at 10:00 a.m. Motorists can check conditions on...
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

2600-20 W Glendale Ave

Newly Updated 2BR - 1st Floor Apartment - Looking for a respectful new tenant with pride of ownership. Make this apartment YOUR home!. Well taken care of unit in a quiet neighborhood. 2br charmer. All units have appliances, a/c units and individual water shutoffs, gfis, CO2 detectors, multiple smoke detectors, newer outlets, faucets, toilets fire extinguishers and light fixtures. Basement space, with lockers and laundry hookups. Call Sunshine Management at 262-735-5989 opt 3 to set up a showing today!
Restaurantskiss951.com

Taco Bell Introducing Futuristic New Drive-Thru Concept

Taco Bell is out to make drive-thru easier, and way cooler to boot. The fast-food giant just revealed plans for their futuristic new drive-thru concept, which they are calling “Taco Bell Defy.” It features a kitchen on elevated platforms, with orders delivered through a “gravity-defying” food delivery system. The new...
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1823 N Nelson Street

OPEN HOUSE 1:30-3:30 PM AUG 15, 2021*The Cherrydale neighborhood of Arlington has been around for over a century. Its pleasant mix of newer and older homes set on picturesque streets with mature trees is a big reason it's so popular. Another is its amazing convenience. Metro (Orange Line) is about a mile away, entrance to the Custis Trail is at the end of the street, and buses run a block away on Lee Hwy; it's an easy drive into DC on the GW Parkway or points west on Rte. 66. There's a true neighborhood spirit in the local retail, including the legendary Cherrydale Hardware and Lee Heights Shops complete with Starbucks, Arrowine, and Pastries by Randolph*This home was designed to be a calm retreat from the busy day. Windows abound, giving the home a surprising amount of sunlight, and the reflection from the hardwood floors is beautiful. The kitchen is a showstopper with its solid wood cabinets, over-sized hardware, stainless appliances, and huge granite counters. The upstairs bedrooms are grand, each of which has an ensuite bath, and the primary bath is breathtaking with its oversized walk-in shower and separate bathtub. Dual zone heating and cooling, a fully fenced yard, legal level bedroom, full bath, and extra washer/dryer hook-up on the lower level complete the package*Did I mention built-in speakers?*Don't miss this one-of-a-kind home*FYI, seller improvements include: 2013 (deck extension, outdoor decorative ironwork, blinds and blackout shades), 2014 (bathroom remodeling, landscaping), 2015 (front fence, kitchen cabinet addition, bathroom shelving), 2018 (water-powered sump pump).

