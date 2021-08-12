Cancel
Nassau County, NY

‘Traveling’ vaccination program is launched

By Mallory Wilson
Herald Community Newspapers
Cover picture for the articleNassau’s new traveling vaccination program, which began on Aug. 3, is providing an opportunity for businesses, restaurants and shops of all sizes to get involved in stopping the spread of Covid-19. Appointments can be booked with the county’s Department of Health, which will send its staff to a business, where they will administer coronavirus vaccines for free to the employees and their family members. The county will administer doses of the Moderna vaccine to employees 18 and older.

www.liherald.com

