Hundreds of thousands of bikers kicked off the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally yesterday. The kick-off included live concerts and, of course, the famous motorcycle rally. The rally began 83 years ago in 1938 with just nine participants and 200 spectators. Last year, there were almost half a million participants and this year’s rally was expected to bring in even more people. But if you can’t make it this year, no worries, we got you covered with all the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally coverage you’ll ever need. And we’re starting it all off with some badass biker women.