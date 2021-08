Boxing robberies and incompetent judging are commonplace in the sport, but this particular one has attracted national attention. On Saturday’s PBC on FOX card in Minnesota, Gabriel Maestre ‘won’ a unanimous decision over Mykal Fox to take the WBA’s ridiculous interim world championship belt. Maestre was knocked down in round two and pretty clearly outboxed throughout the evening, but all three judges saw it for Maestre, including a truly criminal 117-110 by Gloria Martinez Rizzo. Virtually everyone watching the bout except those three judges scored it for Fox if not by a wide margin.