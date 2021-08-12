Cancel
Milton, WA

Bridging the Gap Between Youth Drivers & Police

 5 days ago

Want to know what to do when stopped by a Police Officer, and experience what it's like to go through a traffic stop?. The City of Milton Police Department is pleased to offer an opportunity for teens (age 15-17) to have real conversations with members of the Milton Police Department about the do's and don'ts when being stopped by a Police Officer and how to interact. The first session will be August 20,2021 at 10AM here at City Hall.

