Bridging the Gap Between Youth Drivers & Police

Want to know what to do when stopped by a Police Officer, and experience what it's like to go through a traffic stop?. The City of Milton Police Department is pleased to offer an opportunity for teens (age 15-17) to have real conversations with members of the Milton Police Department about the do's and don'ts when being stopped by a Police Officer and how to interact. The first session will be August 20,2021 at 10AM here at City Hall.