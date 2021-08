The mind behind one of Netflix’s most unsettling shows is back with a new series. Midnight Mass is a new seven-episode show from Mike Flanagan, perhaps best-known as the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor. And while the new series — which stars the likes of Rahul Kohli, Zach Gilford, and Hamish Linklater — isn’t part of that anthology, the first trailer has some very similar, and creepy, vibes. Check it out above.