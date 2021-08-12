Mayor Sarno Names Patrice “Chae” Swan New Department of Technical Assistance and Compliance Director

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno today named Patrice “Chae” Swan to the new post of Director of the Department of Technical Assistance and Compliance (DTAC). Mr. Swan previously served as Senior Project Manager in the City’s Office of Management and Budget.

Mayor Sarno states, “‘Chae and I go way back to our old South End Community Center days. He is a very talented, professional young man who is a trusted and committed public servant. He’s done a tremendous job in his current position and this will be a natural progression for him. This position has emanated from my continued community and business listening sessions.”

“This ‘facilitating’ position continues to carry out my administration’s vision of a good four letter word – ‘JOBS!’ – and generating more of them through economic development opportunities for all of our diverse Springfield population. As my administration did with tornado recovery and rebirth, we will do with our COVID-19 recovery and re-birth.”

The Department of Technical Assistance and Compliance works directly with the Department of Recovery and Business Continuity and is responsible for implementing and ensuring the integrity of diverse and small business programs that promote and grow the certification and participation of minority, women, veteran, and LGBTQ owned businesses and small businesses in the City of Springfield.

New Director of DTAC Patrice ‘Chae’ Swan stated, “I would like to thank Mayor Sarno for his continued confidence, and commitment to our City of Springfield. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the community in an increased capacity, to assist in the development of our community business interests. I look forward to working with the Mayor’s office, and CAFO TJ Plante.”

Chief Finance and Administrative Officer TJ Plante said, “As Mayor Sarno said, this is a natural progression for Chae who has done excellent work in our compliance division. The Department of Technical Assistance and Compliance will be a key resource for our business community and we are looking forward to providing more technical assistance which will lead to more jobs here in Springfield.”