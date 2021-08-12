City Manager Appoints Public Works Director
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, August 12, 2021 – South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has appointed Anush Nejad as the Director of Public Works, effective September 7. Nejad is a seasoned public works manager with more than 30 years of professional experience. Most recently, he served as the Community Development Director with Mountain House, a Master Planned Community in San Joaquin County, CA. In this capacity, he oversaw the planning, design, and construction of all improvements and associated public facilities, including roadways, subdivisions, parks, community facilities, traffic signals, streetlights, communication systems, and utility infrastructure projects.cityofslt.us
