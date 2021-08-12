199 Conover to bring industrial-chic condos to Red Hook as Ikea expands ferry service

In Brooklyn's low-slung community of Red Hook, RedHoek+Partners is building a tasteful collection of condos at 199 Conover Street at the corner of Dikeman Street. The 22-unit project will rise near the neighborhood's main drag of Van Brunt Street, and is a short walk to Food Bazaar (formerly Fairway Market), the waterfront, and Louis Valentin Jr. Park. Furthermore, New York Ferry docks nearby at Red Hook Pier offering reliable service to the Financial District, the East River waterfront, and beyond (with transfers). Ikea, whose Brooklyn location is four blocks southeast of the project, recently announced they are expanding their free weekend ferry service to Brookfield Place and Midtown West.