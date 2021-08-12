Cancel
Statesville, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $48,900

Statesville Record & Landmark
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwner Financing for this handyman special! 3 bed 1 bath two blocks to main st downtown Statesville! Tax records shows 1406 but home has not been measured. Up and coming area, this house sits on corner lot with private end road to the right of the property for parking. Home needs full reno with some structural that is being worked on soon by the seller. "GC" general contractor for inspection or partnership with seller to flip! Investors, GC's, this is a Motivated seller. Call today to discuss this opportunity.

statesville.com

Comments / 0

