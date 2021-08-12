Cancel
New York City, NY

7 Dey Street kicks off leasing on FiDi apartments with 2 months free rent

By CityRealty Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSL Green Realty, NYC’s largest office landlord, has dipped their toes into Manhattan's hot-again residential market, bringing online 7 Dey Street, a 209-unit mixed-income rental tower at the center of the Financial District. The 34-story-high building designed by Dan Kaplan of FXCollaborative rises near the corner of Dey Street and Broadway between downtown's two biggest transit hubs, the Fulton Center and the World Trade Center's Oculus.

