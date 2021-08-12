Sales launch at 450 Warren Street, introducing a new Brooklyn paradigm for indoor-outdoor living

After months of being cooped up inside for long stretches of time, buyers and builders alike are experiencing a new appreciation for indoor/outdoor living. However, none have taken it to nearly the level of 450 Warren Street: Not only do all 18 condo units come with private outdoor space, but from entering the lobby to arriving at their apartments, residents enjoy abundant greenery and are never enclosed inside four walls. Brooklyn-based developer Tankhouse is at the helm of the project, which has just launched sales.