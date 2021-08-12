OPP’s Clark recognized for service to educational facilities industry

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Farmington, Beardstown Savings, s.b., and Bradford National Bank were honored for their exceptional community service with 2021 Illinois Bank Community Service Awards. The awards were presented by the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) during the IBA's virtual Annual Conference on August 12. This is the 19th year for the Community Service awards, which honor Illinois financial institutions that demonstrate a high level of service in their communities.