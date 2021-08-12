Cancel
OPP’s Clark recognized for service to educational facilities industry

The Daily Collegian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Elizabeth (Beth) Clark, an analyst administrative and financial services in the Office of Physical Plant (OPP) at Penn State, was recently recognized by the Association of Physical Plant Administrators (APPA), the professional association of educational facilities, with the 2021 Meritorious Service Award. The award was presented to Clark at the 2021 APPA annual conference, Virtual Facilities Summit.

