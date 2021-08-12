OPP’s Clark recognized for service to educational facilities industry
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Elizabeth (Beth) Clark, an analyst administrative and financial services in the Office of Physical Plant (OPP) at Penn State, was recently recognized by the Association of Physical Plant Administrators (APPA), the professional association of educational facilities, with the 2021 Meritorious Service Award. The award was presented to Clark at the 2021 APPA annual conference, Virtual Facilities Summit.news.psu.edu
Comments / 0