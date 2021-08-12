Cancel
Commissioner Wright Announces Staff Changes

AUSTIN – Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright is pleased to announce that Aaron Krejci has joined the team as the new Director of Public Affairs. “I’m excited to have Aaron join my team,” said Commissioner Wright. “His experience in Congress and the Executive Branch to reform and streamline regulations will be an asset to my office and the Commission. I’d also like to thank Kate Zaykowski for her dedication and tireless work during our time together, and I wish her well in the next chapter of her career.”

