People on the Move
EDUCATION: Currently earning MBA, Oregon Executive MBA, BA, Chapman University. Liz Ficken has joined the ambassador board of Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Northwest, the youth-serving nonprofit that pairs children with adult mentors. Ficken is a practice consultant at M Financial Group, a leading provider of life insurance and financial services for high net-worth clients. She will graduate from the Oregon Executive MBA in Portland in 2022. The Oregon Executive MBA celebrates the service and dedication of this inspiring student.www.bizjournals.com
