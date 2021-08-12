Cancel
Education

People on the Move

 5 days ago

EDUCATION: Currently earning MBA, Oregon Executive MBA, BA, Chapman University. Liz Ficken has joined the ambassador board of Big Brothers Big Sisters Columbia Northwest, the youth-serving nonprofit that pairs children with adult mentors. Ficken is a practice consultant at M Financial Group, a leading provider of life insurance and financial services for high net-worth clients. She will graduate from the Oregon Executive MBA in Portland in 2022. The Oregon Executive MBA celebrates the service and dedication of this inspiring student.

Oregon State
Education
Economy
Society
IE Voice

Black Women Bear the Higher Burden of Pay Inequity

The month of August commemorates Black businesses and entrepreneurs, but this month also highlights the wage gap that Black women experience. Black Women’s Equal Pay Day was recognized on August 3 as the “approximate day a Black woman must work into the new year to make what a White non-Hispanic man made at the end of the previous year,” according to Equal Pay Today.
San Antonio, TX

Next Oncology expands clinical trials with Austin facility

Next Oncology is advancing plans to expand its clinical trials facilities footprint nationally and internationally despite a global health crisis impacting that timeline. The San Antonio-based cancer research company has recently opened the first such facility outside of its headquarters home and already has other centers in various stages of development.
Business

John Arapidis

President and CEO at Kirby - Smith Machinery, Inc. Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc., a leading distributor of heavy equipment and cranes in the central United States, has announced that John Arapidis has been named President and CEO. Ed Kirby, the company’s co-founder, President and CEO of nearly 40 years will step back from his current position and will serve as Chairman of the Board.
Texas State

Local university lands near top of best schools in Texas list

San Antonio-based Trinity University is ranked as the fifth best college in Texas for 2022, according to Pittsburgh-based education-focused website Niche's annual rankings report. Trinity has held this spot for at least last three consecutive years, according to a Niche spokesperson. A total of 84 colleges in Texas were ranked...
Real Estate

10K-SF Littleton-area mansion set on 27 scenic acres lists for $8M (Photos)

Tucked into the foothills just south of Denver is a home listed for $8 million. The custom home located in unincorporated Jefferson County at 12601 White Deer Drive, with a Littleton mailing address, was completed in 2014 and listed for sale in mid-July. The gated property is owned by Roger and Katherine Flahive. Roger works in oil and gas and Katherine works as a life coach. Both also work for the Flahive Family Foundation, which is focused on education, health and conservation primarily in Africa.
Texas State

Texas energy tech companies showcased at OTC Rice Alliance Energy Venture Day

Texas companies, including startups in the Bayou City, took home top honors from the Rice Alliance Energy Venture Day at the Offshore Technology Conference. Fourteen companies operating in the energy technology space pitched at the Rice Alliance event Aug. 16, including four companies with presences in the Houston region. The pitch competition took place alongside OTC, which is being held at Houston's NRG Park this week.
New Orleans, LA

Consumer electronic startup Fledging raises bridge round

A local startup has secured an injection of funds. Consumer electronic startup Fledging has completed raising a bridge round of $425,000. Fledging leaders said the participants in the round included original investors in the company along with two new investors, with one located in New Orleans. The bridge round will go toward promoting and launching a new product, a multi-port charger.
Sports

Brazil, Powell move up to new roles with Wyndham, foundation

Bobby Powell, the Wyndham Championship operations director since 2004, is the new Wyndham Championship tournament director, effective immediately, the tournament officially announced Monday. Current tournament director, Mark Brazil, is now CEO of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation, which oversees Wyndham Championship tournament operations. Brazil first talked about the role changes...
Travel

Travel fintech unicorn Hopper raises $175M

Many travel tech companies in the Bay State made layoffs in the past year and had to rethink their offerings after the pandemic disrupted the travel industry. Needham-based Tripadvisor Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), which in 2020 cut hundreds of workers citing the industry's "darkest of days," launched a subscription product. Boston startup Lola.com, which laid off nearly one-third of its workforce, expanded its software to track not only business travel expenses but all business expenses in real time. At Hopper, which last year made layoffs as well, new financial products have been in the works since 2019, CEO Frederic Lalonde said.
Buffalo, NY

Forge Buffalo fuels job placement for explosive startup and tech ecosystem

Buffalo's startup and tech ecosystem is growing at warp speed. The proverbial snowball is rolling downhill, and high-growth companies like ACV, Squire, HiOperator, Circuit Clinical, Kyklo, Oddo, HELIXintel, PostProcess Technologies, and more are rising at a rapid pace and thriving in Western New York. As a result, a growing community of job seekers looking to break free from their corporate cubicles are meeting this movement head-on. Western New York, meet Forge Buffalo.
Retail

Wyndham Capital Mortgage names leader to launch retail division amid continued growth

Wyndham Capital Mortgage, a local financial-technology company, is making plans to launch a retail division. Leading the launch is Karen Mayfield, a former Citi executive who joined Wyndham on July 19. Mayfield has been in the mortgage industry for about 20 years, building new and rebuilding existing retail workforces. This is her first role at an independent mortgage company. She is working to form a long-term plan to drive more scalability at the firm.
Business

Best Places to Work Honoree: Russ Hadick & Associates Inc.

An employment agency south of Dayton is once again a Best Place to Work in the Dayton region. Russ Hadick & Associates Inc. is the 2021 Best Places to Work winner in the Micro Business category. The Centerville-based executive search firm was most recently a Best Places to Work honoree...
Tampa, FL

Tampa ranks among the top 10 cities to visit with kids

People traveling with kids might want to consider Tampa, according to a new report from The Family Vacation Guide. The study used data from Tripadvisor and considered multiple factors, including the number and percentage of hotels rated as family friendly, attractions rated as good for kids and restaurants rated as child friendly. The ranking also took into consideration the ratings given by Tripadvisor users, focusing only on ones with a four- or five-star rating.

