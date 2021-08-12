Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Statewide eviction protection, a life-saving public health measure amid Covid, must continue, tenants say

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvocates and tenants call on Governor Hogan to extend the eviction moratorium that is due to expire after Sunday. With Covid cases rising and statewide eviction protection set to expire after Sunday, Baltimore housing advocates rallied in front of City Hall saying Governor Larry Hogan should act now to prevent an impending health and housing crisis for Maryland residents.

