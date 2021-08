Last week when we looked at the Book of Habakkuk, I closed with a statement that comes from God’s reply to the accusations Habakkuk makes against Him, “The righteous live by their faith.” But what does it mean to be righteous? After comparing a few definitions I found, it boils down to a righteous person being someone who works to follow God’s laws and live according to His will. One thing to note from this is that a righteous person’s quest is a personal one. They are striving to make sure that they are living as God wants them to.