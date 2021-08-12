Bemidji man sentenced for third degree murder

For the second time in as many days in Pennington County District Court, a defendant was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 12 for playing a role in the fatal overdose death of another person. Timothy Andrew Roy, 33, Bemidji, was sentenced to 86 months in prison for a felony charge of third degree murder. Roy’s sentence is to be served concurrently with a Beltrami County sentence for first degree aggravated controlled substance crime. He was given credit for 509 days served. Other conditions apply, including a lifetime ban on the possession of firearms. [caption id="attachment_16801" align="alignright" width="275"]Ryan Oscar Eggerud[/caption] As part of a plea agreement, three unrelated Pennington County charges were dismissed. Those dismissed charges were felony methamphetamine-related crimes involving children, felony fifth degree controlled substance crime and gross misdemeanor fifth degree controlled substance crime. Roy was sentenced and charged for his role in the fatal overdose death of Ryan Oscar Eggerud, 37. He died March 21, 2020, at his home in Thief River Falls. Eggerud died of “mixed drug toxicity due to fentanyl and methamphetamine,” according to the complaints. Another man, 38-year-old Brandon Scott Jorgenson of Thief River Falls, has already been sentenced to 86 months in prison for a felony charge of third degree murder in the case. In court Thursday, Roy entered an Alford plea. A defendant doesn’t admit guilt with an Alford plea; however, he admits the evidence presented by the prosecution would likely lead a jury to convict the defendant. Roy said he agreed to the Alford plea since the prosecution has agreed to not charge his significant other in connection with either court file. The two of them share children together. The prosecution had evidence that Roy sold the drug mixture to Jorgenson, who then provided some of the mixture to Eggerud. During the court hearing Thursday, Eggerud’s widow, Stephanie, provided a victim impact statement. “March 21, 2020, is a day that changed my family’s life forever,” Stephanie Eggerud said. Her then-6-year-old daughter found her dad’s dead body on their bathroom floor. She told her mom that she believed he was asleep. Eggerud remains haunted by seeing her husband that way and prays that their daughter was young enough to get that image out of her mind. Despite her husband’s struggles, Eggerud said that he loved his children. He is missing the opportunity to share their achievements in sports, music and acting. Their family had a tradition of taking a family photo on the first day of school. The Eggerud kids remember the tradition and this will be the second time they will experience the first day of school without him. “They’re already talking about how they will miss their dad this year,” Eggerud said. Her kids aren’t the only ones who miss Ryan Eggerud. Stephanie Eggerud said she has attended therapy. She has also missed work due to her depression and anxiety after her husband’s death. The two of them had been friends for 20 years and married for 10. To Roy, she said, “Addiction always ends in jails, institutions or death. You still have your life. Don’t waste this.” Roy addressed Eggerud, who was present in court, and other family members who weren’t present. He apologized to Eggerud, her mother-in-law and her kids. Roy said he knows his apology won’t bring Ryan Eggerud back, but he hoped they would forgive him someday. Judge Tamara Yon sentenced Roy and earlier Hailey Michelle Sheridan in a separate, unrelated fatal drug overdose case two days earlier. Speaking to Roy, she noted he had a family waiting for him when he is released from prison. Yon said, “I hope that you can do everything you can to go on a different path when you come out.” The charges stemmed from a 911 call March 21, 2020, at the Eggeruds’ home. An ambulance crew member determined that Ryan Eggerud had been deceased for some time. An uncapped hypodermic needle was found underneath Eggerud’s body. A police officer found a bindle containing a substance that later tested positive for fentanyl and meth. Police learned from Stephanie Eggerud that her husband had left their home around 5 p.m. a night earlier to visit a friend at Cedar Lodge in Thief River Falls. She didn’t know the name of the friend. She said he returned about three-and-a-half hours later. The next morning, she awoke to their daughter saying that her dad was believed to be asleep in the bathroom. Looking at Ryan Eggerud’s cell phone, police determined that he had been in contact with Jorgenson a day earlier. They knew that Jorgenson rented an apartment there. Police soon obtained video surveillance, showing the couple’s van and Eggerud being dropped off at that location. His wife later admitted that she had dropped him off there. Based on that information, police executed a search warrant for Jorgenson’s room, Number 17, at 7:29 p.m. March 21, 2020. Jorgenson provided a statement to police, saying he, Eggerud and another man had gone to a home near Goodridge to buy controlled substances. He said they believed they were purchasing heroin, but Jorgenson said it was too potent to be heroin. Jorgenson said he and Eggerud began using the substance on the way back to Thief River Falls. He said he would be able to identify the seller if a photo lineup were provided. The police investigator met with Jorgenson to show him the photo lineup on March 23, 2020. At that point, he identified the seller as Roy, who lived in Bemidji. Jorgenson said he believed that the substance was fentanyl or another controlled substance, not heroin, as he had initially thought. Another investigator then contacted the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force since the drugs had been purchased in Bemidji. He learned that task force was investigating Roy and had a search warrant ready for Roy’s home. Upon learning about Roy’s connection to Eggerud’s overdose death, the task force executed the search warrant. The task force found about 164 grams of suspected fentanyl in Roy’s home. Roy allegedly later told the Thief River Falls police investigator that he believed the mixture was fentanyl, but he was unsure. He said he had used the drug and knew it was strong. In court Thursday, Roy admitted selling drugs to Jorgenson and another man. (The other man hasn’t been charged in connection with the crime.) He testified that he believed Jorgenson had messaged him about purchasing drugs. Roy said Jorgenson believed he had purchased heroin. According to the complaints, Roy sold two pieces of the drug – for $50 each – to each man in Bemidji. Roy said Eggerud wasn’t present during the sale. When asked, he said he knew about Eggerud’s death. Roy denied knowing what the substance contained, but he admitted it was a strong drug. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension later determined the substance was a mixture of fentanyl and meth. Police later corroborated Roy’s statement after observing messages on Jorgenson’s phone. They also learned from Eggerud’s wife that he was home at the time of the sale. On April 1, 2020, a PBDTF commander reported that Roy and a woman were discussing Eggerud’s overdose during a phone call at the Beltrami County Jail. At that time, Roy allegedly admitted that he sold the drug to Jorgenson, who then provided it to Eggerud. In court Thursday, Roy noted he was merely telling the woman what he had learned the investigators were saying. Later that day, the Thief River Falls police investigator performed a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by the man who was with Jorgenson during the sale. He initially denied giving Jorgenson a ride to Roy’s home that day; however, he later said he had driven Jorgenson to Bemidji. The man said Eggerud hadn’t accompanied them.