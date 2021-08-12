Cancel
Panda Express Sells 1,300 Pounds of Vegan Beyond Orange Chicken in One Day

By Anna Starostinetskaya
vegnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast-food chain Panda Express sold more than 1,300 pounds of vegan orange chicken on July 26, the first day it launched the limited-time option made in partnership with vegan brand Beyond Meat. The first product collaboration on the Panda Express menu, the vegan Beyond The Original Orange Chicken (BTOOC) was crafted to closely mimic the chain’s popular chicken-based entrée, which has been on the Panda Express menu since 1987 and now makes up one third of the entire business.

