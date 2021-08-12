John “Jerry” Jerome Faricy, Jr. – North Smithfield
Commander John “Jerry” Jerome Faricy, Jr., 82, USN (Ret.) of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 8, with his loving family by his side. Jerry was born on February 23, 1939, in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was the son of the late John Jerome Faricy Sr. and the late Mildred (Schroth) Faricy Coates. He graduated from Creighton University, Omaha, Neb., with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.www.valleybreeze.com
Comments / 0