'Megarenter rap' describes plot to cheat Wyndham timeshare customers, lawsuit contends

“Just you wait, we’re gonna figure it out. We’re gonna put you outta business and surely make you pout.”. Those lines come from “the Megarenter rap,” written by an employee of the Wyndham network of timeshare resorts, and it points to a conspiracy among the company’s executives to penalize timeshare owners too successful at turning their points into profits, according to a lawsuit filed in Orange Circuit Court in Orlando, Fla.