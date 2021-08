Some celebrities are excited to buy their parents a house or pay off their bills once they strike it rich, but that's not the case here. In a new interview with the podcast The Moment with Brian Koppelman, director Quentin Tarantino spoke about his mom, Connie Zastoupil, and how he vowed not to give her any of his money when he was a still a kid. Of course, at that point, Tarantino had no idea what his future held. But, he decided that if he became successful and wealthy as a writer when he got older, he wouldn't give his mom any money, because of a comment she made when he was in his early teens.