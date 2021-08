Aksys Games is localizing the otome visual novel Lover Pretend, the company revealed today. A release window was not shared. Chiyuki lives alone, spending all her time studying for university and doing part-time work. She has two dreams in life: to become a scriptwriter – also a dream of her late mother – and to find her father whom she never met. From clues left behind, it seems her mother was writing a drama script before she was born. Chiyuki lands a job as an assistant to a scriptwriter for a film that the sons of the drama staff are making. She searches for information while working her new job, but in a twist of events ends up cast in the role of their love interest…? This is a pretend love role, not true love. Can Chiyuki create a script about fake lovers, while not knowing anything about falling in love herself?