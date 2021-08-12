Cancel
Lower Windsor Township, PA

Suspicious Death Investigation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 8/12/2021, at 1035, Lower Windsor Township Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive person at 1883 Craley Road. Police met a co-worker of the victim at the scene. Victim had not shown up for work this morning, so their co-worker went to the house to check the welfare. Upon arrival, victim was found unresponsive, and police were contacted. Lower Windsor Township Police responded to the scene along with EMS and victim was found and located in the house and was deceased. Coroner's Office and York County Forensic Unit were contacted for assistance. This investigation is continuing but this appears to be a very unfortunate accident at this time.

