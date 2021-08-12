Cancel
Columbiana County, OH

Cul-de-sac slow down

Morning Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elderly Liverpool Township man executed a little self-help over the weekend, resulting in extra work for the road crew and possible charges. This was how the 1100 block of Forsythe Place appeared as of Tuesday morning, days after police responded to a neighborhood dispute. A female resident called police at 7:58 a.m. Sunday to advise that her neighbor at 1180 Forsythe had been constantly ranting about slowing down speeders on their street and had erected a “speed bump” in front of his home on the street. He also allegedly wrote verbiage like “slow down” with yellow spray paint across the street. She had noticed it during her morning walk. When confronted, George “Skip” McCullough told the officer, “Well, someone has to slow these speeders” and alleged too many drivers go up and down the road at 40 to 50 mph, which his neighbors later disputed. He added he was just trying to make the neighborhood safe thus he installed a six-inch asphalt speed bump and the alleged graffiti. The road crew was called by trustees to clean up the speed bump, and police informed McCullough that he would pay for all costs for the repair per the Columbiana County prosecutor’s office. Several days later, when McCullough — not the township — allegedly installed signage next to the road patch, which is right before Forsythe Place ends in a cul-de-sac. Charges were still pending against McCullough as of Tuesday afternoon. Morning Journal/Stephanie Ujhelyi.

