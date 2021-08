After a four-year hiatus from releasing music, Los Angeles band Night Talks is back with their new single “Overcome,” the first single off of their upcoming sophomore album, Same Time Tomorrow. Bouncy, light and with plenty of dream pop synth to open with, the tune is an upbeat downer, with a catchy as hell melody and heartbreaking lyrics not about lost love, but friendships grown apart. Despite the somber subject, “Overcome” leads with an air of optimism that even in the midst of a tough situation, we are strong enough to handle the changes that come with time.