Joseph V. Cleary Sr., 76, of Edwardsville, went home to be with Jesus and wife of 56 years, Mary Beth, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Vincent P. and Angeline White Cleary and was a graduate of Coughlin High School. Joe served his country proudly in the United States Coast Guard and was employed as an Industrial Appliance Mechanic for HCSC, prior to retirement. He enjoyed learning about other cultures, trying different foods and reading, especially the Bible. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys football games in his earlier years and was a member of the Church of Christ Uniting.