The ICIP will be up for discussion for one more Commission meeting held on September 14th in the City Commission Chambers before the deadline to submit on September 17th. If you have any comments or concerns you are welcome to attend the Commission meeting or if you cant make it you are welcome to call City Hall at 575-445-9551, write a letter and mail it to P.O. Box 910, Raton, NM 87740, or email the City Manager at sberry@cityofraton.com.