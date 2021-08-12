Cancel
Anthony “Andy” Robtoy

By Rachel Lamoureux
countycourier.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ENOSBURGH, VT: Anthony “Andy” Wayne Robtoy passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2021 in Colorado Springs while recovering from surgery. Andy was born on January 27, to Wayne and Joan (Raine) Robtoy. A 1973 graduate of Enosburg Falls High School, Andy spent many years working on farms and in the landscaping industry however he always loved creating things. Over the years he dabbled in knifemaking and photography, and found his true calling in custom furniture making. An artist at heart, he loved creating beautiful pieces of furniture and decor that he made for people all over the country.

