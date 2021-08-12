Jameson Rodgers Featuring Luke Combs: Cold Beer Calling My Name Video and Lyrics

Enjoy watching the "Cold Beer Calling My Name" music video and see the song details here. . . The Cold Beer Calling My Name song was recorded by Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs and released on December 7, 2020 as a single to radio. Rodgers said in a statement: “It’s a fun, easy song, and I thought it’d be cool to have someone on it and at the time I was out with Combs, I asked Luke if he’d like to sing on it – I know he’s a cold beer drinker like myself – and luckily it worked out and I’m excited for everybody to hear it”.