Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Jameson Rodgers Featuring Luke Combs: Cold Beer Calling My Name Video and Lyrics

By steve
countryfancast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy watching the "Cold Beer Calling My Name" music video and see the song details here. . . The Cold Beer Calling My Name song was recorded by Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs and released on December 7, 2020 as a single to radio. Rodgers said in a statement: “It’s a fun, easy song, and I thought it’d be cool to have someone on it and at the time I was out with Combs, I asked Luke if he’d like to sing on it – I know he’s a cold beer drinker like myself – and luckily it worked out and I’m excited for everybody to hear it”.

countryfancast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Beer#Music Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Related
Theater & DancePeople

Shy Carter Releases 'All-Out Party' Video for 'Beer With My Friends,' Which Was a 'Blast' to Shoot

On Friday, Shy Carter released the "all-out party" music video for his catchy song "Beer with Friends" alongside Cole Swindell and David Lee Murphy. "This song is an all-out party. It's something you can put on repeat," Carter, 36, tells PEOPLE. "From beginning to end, I want people to be able to party, have a great time, sit back, chill, dance, show love to each other and drink a beer!"
Musiccountry1025.com

Win Tickets To See Jameson Rodgers

Jameson Rodgers is coming to Brighton Music Hall on Saturday, October 16th. Enter below to win a pair of tickets to the show!. Doors will open at 7pm and the show will begin at 8pm. This is an 18+ event with valid I.D. To purchase tickets, click HERE. Watch Jameson...
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Jordan Davis Premieres Poignant Music Video of His New Single “Buy Dirt” Featuring Luke Bryan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – MCA Nashville’s Jordan Davis released the official music video of his new single “Buy Dirt,” today. Davis wrote “Buy Dirt” amid the pandemic with the newfound perspective that, despite the entire world on pause, he still had what mattered most to him – his faith, his family, and his friends. In his new music video, Davis alongside country superstar Luke Bryan illustrate the story behind the poignant song. Watch HERE.
Musiccountryfancast.com

Scotty McCreery You Time Video and Lyrics

Enjoy watching the Scotty McCreery "You Time" music video here ... The Scotty McCreery You Time song was released on September 23, 2020 as the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album Same Truck. The song was inspired by Scotty’s wife, Gabi. Scotty shared: “When I wrote this song, I was on the road more than I’d ever been. I’d get home just in time to see Gabi heading off to work so I was really craving ‘You Time’ with her”.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Parmalee Share Sweet Visualizer Video for ‘Take My Name’

Parmalee released their third major label studio album, For You, on July 30th, and within the album is upbeat love song, “Take My Name.” The tune, which was released prior to the album as an instant grat track in July, finds lead singer Matt Thomas proposing to a love interest by asking her to “take my name and make it yours.” Alongside these romantic lyrics penned by Thomas, Ashley Gorley, David Fanning and Ben Johnson are upbeat country elements and modern beats. The group also released a visualizer video which shows the band performing the song in a rustic room. Lead singer Thomas stands in the front of the group as he sings the poetic lyrics and catchy melody.
Celebritieswbwn.com

Luke Combs “Clears The List” of Fellow App State Alum Teacher

Luke Combs isn’t known for being the most active Country star on social media, but when he does take to Twitter, it’s usually something heartwarming like this:. And the latest? He’s helped stock the classroom of a fan – and fellow alumnus of Appalachian State University – North Carolina kindergarten teacher Kelly Kirk.
EducationCMT

Luke Combs #ClearsTheList for One Lucky North Carolina Schoolteacher

When not charting on the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart 11 consecutive times, Luke Combs has achieved a few other notable accomplishments of late. Recently, Combs cleared the Amazon wishlist of Kelly Kirk, a kindergarten teacher in Combs’ native North Carolina. Kirk asked the country star to lend assistance in purchasing classroom supplies, and he obliged.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Jameson Rodgers Readies Debut Album For September Release

Jameson Rodgers will release his debut album, called Bet You’re From a Small Town, on September 17th. He co-wrote 14 of the project’s 15 tracks, including his Top 10-and-climbing single “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” featuring labelmate Luke Combs. Jameson said, “Being from a small town in Mississippi, I’m well...
Henderson, NVAmericajr.com

GALLERY: Parmalee, Jameson Rodgers perform at Country in the Cove 2021 in Henderson, NV

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Cowabunga Bay water park in Henderson. Nevada for Country in the Cove 2021. The special concert was presented by 95.5 The Bull and many fine sponsors. It featured performances by country music artists Caitlyn Smith, Priscilla Block, Jameson Rodgers and headliners Parmalee! In this gallery, you’ll see photos of Jameson Rodgers and Parmalee who performed their hit songs and some new ones as well…
Musictigernet.com

So... the new SEC Network hype song by Luke Combs

Speaks about the uniquity of the SEC schools and when they get to SC, they can only mention the blue skies of Carolina. Isn't carolina blue a tarheel thing?. Other than that "lol" moment, this song is more "blah"
Musicwkml.com

Dan + Shay Set A Record, Tease New Movie Like Music Video

Dan + Shay’s brand new album Good Things has become the first country album in the streaming era to achieve RIAA Gold certification at release. The news comes in right as the duo’s current single “Glad You Exist” claims the top spot on the Billboard and Mediabase Country Airplay charts, marking their sixth consecutive and ninth career No.1.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Tim McGraw to Release First Music Video Since 2018

“7500 OBO” MUSIC VIDEO OUT FRIDAY (8/13) NASHVILLE – Three-time Grammy® winner and superstar Tim McGraw will release his first music video since 2018 for his single “7500 OBO” from his critically acclaimed album HERE ON EARTH which was released last summer via Big Machine Records. The video will premiere on YouTube this Friday, August 13 at 6pm ET with a YouTube Premium-exclusive afterparty starring Tim and the video’s two directors, Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos talking about the video. Making her acting debut starring in her first music video is Tim and wife Faith Hill’s daughter Audrey McGraw.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Luke Combs Asked To #ClearTheList Of A Teacher . . . So He Did!

Luke Combs recently got in on the #ClearTheList trend on social media by purchasing everything that a kindergarten teacher in his home state of North Carolina asked for on her Amazon wishlist for her classroom this year. On Wednesday (August 8th), Kelly Kirk tweeted Luke writing in part, "I wanted...
Celebritieskat943.com

Luke Combs Is A Really Good Guy

We already knew Luke was super nice. Luke Combs recently got in on the #ClearTheList trend on social media by purchasing everything that a kindergarten teacher in his home state of North Carolina asked for on her Amazon wishlist for her classroom this year. On Wednesday, August 8th, Kelly Kirk...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

The Marty Smith Podcast #13 – Luke Combs

History will remember Luke Combs as one of the most successful artists of this generation. In his relatively brief career so far, Combs has released twelve singles. Eleven of those have gone to the top of Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. The twelfth single, “Cold as You,” dropped at the end of July. So, it is currently working its way to the top. His debut album, This One’s for You, sat at the top of the Top Country Albums chart for fifty straight weeks. In short, he’s a hit-making mastermind with a legion of fans around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy