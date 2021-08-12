Cancel
Public Safety

Can I have a drug DUI thrown out if I was arrested, tested and released after an hour without charges until a year later?

By Asked in Van Nuys, CA
 6 days ago

Over a year ago, I was riding with a girl on my motorcycle. She needed me to pull over to make sure she had her I.D., so I started to when she realized she had it, told me and I moved back into my lane. Some officers saw this and said they thought I swerved unintentionally. They pulled me over, ran my ID and decided to give me 3 sobriety tests. I passed. Another officer was called and he showed up without his body cam in its holder, re-administered the tests & I passed. He determined that I should be taken in because he claimed my pulse was rapid, something he determined manually. I was in possession of an unopened controlled substance but hadn't used since much earlier in the day.

