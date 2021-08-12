Where to Get Horchata in Los Angeles

Can you think of a time when you had bad horchata? Nope, us neither. But some joints definitely do stand out when it comes to this traditional drink. The delicious, creamy drink spiked in popularity over the last couple of years, and various versions have been introduced from horchata latte to horchata ice cream. No need to wonder where to get horchata anymore—Los Angeles, with its various cultures and cuisines, is definitely the place to go for the best authentic (and non-authentic) cup of a good ol’ horchata.