A Brand New Day – Signs of Afton redevelopment, clean-up of old Town Hall appear

By Roger Bianchini
royalexaminer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, August 10, some draping on the fence surrounding the Afton Inn shell appeared, along with a graphic post of plans for the redevelopment of the 153-year-old building site dating to its 1868 opening as the Montrose Inn during the Civil War “Reconstruction” era. A 2023 completion was cited for the building planned for redevelopment in a combination of upscale apartments on upper floors and commercial spaces on the first floor and in a building addition on the North Royal Avenue side. For Royal Examiner’s coverage of developer 2 East Main Street LLC’s plans for the site, see the linked late December 2020 story “From Town Eyesore to Downtown Anchor: Reimagining the Afton Inn”.

