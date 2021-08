The COVID pandemic is now spreading like wild fire, thanks anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. They had a moment to step-up and be responsible adults, but alas, your rights to not vaccinate and not wear a mask was far more important. My apologies to all the children this will affect. Kids under 12 who become infected might be much less likely to suffer lasting damage, but they are still contagious, infecting older people in the community, not just their teachers, and it keeps spreading from there. Vaccinating kids under 12 years of age, would vastly reduce that age group from remaining as a reservoir where the virus continues to replicate, mutate and spread to others less fortunate.