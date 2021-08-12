2 Cottage St

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment For Rent!!! - This cozy 2 bedroom apartment nestled in beautiful Cottage Square was built in the late 1800's and was the former home of the historic Danbury Orphanage featured in the Scott Fathom Museum. It is located just far away enough from City Center Danbury to be out of the city buzz while being close enough to still be convenient. We completely renovated this space, gutted down to the studs this place is as good as new. This first floor unit boasts a living room with an exposed brick accent wall, 2 spacious bedrooms and a generous eat in kitchen with new stainless appliances. Come down and take a look, we would love to show you around. (To reduce the amount of traffic in and out of the apartment an application must be submitted before a showing can be scheduled, thank you for your understanding.)