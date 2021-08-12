265 Orange Street
Classic East Rock Brownstone- Top 3 Floors! 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths! - New Price! New elegant REMODEL! Large and in charge!! Classic East Rock Brownstone Townhouse available for rent... 4 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, new kitchen, hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, high ceilings... check check check! This beautiful unit offers generously sized bedrooms, great city views, air conditioning, laundry, and allows pets! Unit currently under construction but will be ready for 8/15. Come see it! **PHOTOS ARE OF SIMILAR PROJECT RECENTLY COMPLETED**www.thescribeonline.com
