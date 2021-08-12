The number of lone workers using connected safety solutions in Europe and North America to reach 1.8 million in 2025

The vulnerabilities, dubbed PwnedPiper, impact Swisslog’s Translogic PTS System – a solution that plays a crucial role in patient care. Researchers at Armis, the unified asset visibility and security platform provider, have announced the discovery of nine critical vulnerabilities in the Nexus Control Panel, which powers all current models of Translogic’s pneumatic tube system (PTS) stations by Swisslog Healthcare. The Translogic PTS system is a critical infrastructure for healthcare used in more than 3,000 hospitals worldwide. The system is responsible for delivering medications, blood products, and various lab samples across multiple departments of a hospital. The discovered vulnerabilities can enable an unauthenticated attacker to take over PTS stations and gain full control over the tube network of a target hospital. This type of control could enable sophisticated ransomware attacks that can range from denial-of-service of this critical infrastructure to full-blown man-in-the-middle attacks that can alter the paths of the networks’ carriers, resulting in deliberate sabotage of the workings of the hospital.