The number of lone workers using connected safety solutions in Europe and North America to reach 1.8 million in 2025

By IoT.Business.News
iotbusinessnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new research report from the analyst firm Berg Insight, the market value for lone worker protection solutions and services in Europe and North America reached an estimated € 85 million and € 50 million respectively in 2020. In Europe and North America, the market value is anticipated...

iotbusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

#Worker Safety#Solution#Cagr#North American#Canadian#Peoplesafe#Lone Worker Solutions#Totalmobile#Soloprotect#Safe Shores Monitoring#Honeywell
