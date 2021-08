John Chainey, 71, has become somewhat of a celebrity in East Meadow where he can usually be found outside of Stew Leonard’s on Front Street with his violin in hand. A lifelong East Meadow resident, Chainey has been “busking” outside of stores since 2016, which means he has been playing in the streets or public places. He started doing this after he retired from being a “jack of all trades kind of worker,” he said.