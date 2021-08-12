Youngstown Press Club offers workshop
The Youngstown Press Club will offer a Zoom workshop on “The Art of Pitching,” at 1 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Award-winning freelancer and syndicated columnist Bonnie Jean Feldkamp will offer real-life examples to effectively pitch stories to publications. Information about finding leads, researching publications, writing pitches and landing real assignments will be shared, and participants will receive a valuable resource sheet on where to find leads.www.tribtoday.com
