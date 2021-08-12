Louisiana Top Prospect Games - Catcher Analysis

Here's a look at Saturday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Royals: Bobby Witt Jr., SS (MLB No. 5), Triple-A Omaha. Look up the word “monster” in a dictionary and more than likely you’ll see Witt’s face right next to it. Baseball’s No. 5 overall prospect went 2-for-6, launching a grand slam into the Columbus sky, as Omaha beat the Clippers in a 13-10 slugfest. The 21-year-old shortstop collected five RBIs on the night, adding his fifth via a sixth-inning double. Witt has been unstoppable since joining the Storm Chasers, as he has a .981 OPS since his first game on July 20. Over the past five games, Witt has seven hits, four homers, eight runs scored and 11 RBIs in 23 at-bats.