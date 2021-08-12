Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Data-Driven Business Intelligence Boosts Profitability

By Mary DellaValle
Tire Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe power of data drives decisions that fuel growth and boost profitability. Data also empowers business leaders and marketers to create business processes that enhance productivity, predict consumer behavior, spot market trends and formulate strategies based on facts and statistics. In our world, insights into various market dynamics can help...

www.tirereview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Intelligence#Data Driven#Consumer Behavior#Marketing#Customer Service#Shop
Related
RetailThe Drum

Re-inventing retail and the future of data driven AI

The new normal of e-commerce has shifted fast and has steered a new reality for consumers and retailers alike. In a recent report by McKinsey, we have vaulted ten years ahead in consumer and business digital penetration in less than three months. Within retail, the pandemic has levelled the playing...
MarketsTire Review

How the State of Our Industry Impacts Your Day to Day

There’s no doubt that paying attention to the finite details of your everyday shop operations pays dividends in productivity, customer service and profitability. But, taking a close look at various industry dynamics can help define business strategies based on market trends, position your dealership to capitalize on new profit centers, fine-tune tire and parts inventories and provide innovative solutions for customers—all to safeguard and grow your business for the long term.
TechnologyNetwork World

Transform Into a Data-Driven Commerce Organization

Blue Acorn iCi's Intelligent Commerce Foundation is an integrated technology stack of Adobe Commerce, Adobe Analytics, and Adobe Target combined with strategic analytics and optimization services. This pre-integrated tech solution empowers brands to deliver data-driven personalized customer journeys and immediately take advantage of enterprise grade ecommerce functionality; collect, organize, analyze, and report on customer data; and test customer experiences. In this article, uncover five keys to success, as well as a Case Study in which the Intelligent Commerce Foundation was used to great advantage.
Softwareaithority.com

BLEND360 Launches New SEO Capability, Built To Leverage Its Expertise In Data Science, Data Engineering And Business Intelligence

BLEND360 launches a new SEO capability built to leverage its deep expertise in data science, data engineering and business intelligence, to be combined with cutting edge SEO capabilities designed for enterprise brands. BLEND360 today announces the launch of its Search Engine Optimization (SEO) capability. The new digital marketing practice will...
Economyfinextra.com

Taking the optimal path to data-driven success

The vital importance of data is well understood in the financial services community. Banks everywhere have spent years investing heavily in a bid to extract value from the colossal and ever-expanding reserves of information at their disposal. Becoming a ‘data-driven’ organisation has been, and remains, a top strategic goal. The aims of this endeavour include the provision of a hyper-personalised customer experience, the reduction of operational costs through data-driven optimisation, and the ability for employees to access trusted data through the best possible analytics and business intelligence tools.
Retailaithority.com

Sendlane And ClickBank Partnership Empowers Ecommerce Retailers With Behavior- And Data-Driven Communications

Sendlane, a leader in email and SMS marketing automation for eCommerce merchants, announced that it has partnered with ClickBank, a leading global digital retailer, and affiliate marketplace. The partnership will give Sendlane clients the ability to quickly and easily integrate affiliate marketing capabilities into their business mix, while ClickBank vendors can enjoy Sendlane’s best-in-class email and SMS marketing automation.
BusinessThrive Global

Bryon Colby of Purchasing Power: “Data-driven mindset”

…Data-driven mindset. Agility & flexibility. Always striving to better understand your customer. Strong team around you. Willingness to test and fail; always pushing new ways to increase reach. Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a...
EconomyTire Review

How Partnerships Can Help Achieve Your Marketing Goals

When it comes to marketing your tire dealership, do you have the lifelines to support you? As a shop owner, you’re pulled into so many different directions during the day, and having support with getting the word out about your business is crucial. You have radio ads, print ads, texting,...
Economybusinesstomark.com

Role of Data Intelligence in B2B Marketing

Data, Business Analytics, Verified emails, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and more, we continue hearing these terms being tossed at us these days. These are the things that appear to have assumed control over each part of our lives today. How should they not have affected B2B Marketing? Indeed, they have a lot.
Technologymit.edu

6 trends in data and artificial intelligence for 2021 and beyond

The last year has shown the value of innovative uses of data and analytics, as companies shifted to accommodate rapidly changing circumstances. At the same time, other firms struggled to keep up, with some wrestling with issues of how to gather, use, and manage data. “The gap has widened between...
MarketsAmerican Banker

Competitive Intelligence: How to Unlock the Power of Your Data

Financial institutions are facing a perfect storm fueled by the economic impacts of the pandemic, increased competition from neo-banks and non-bank organizations, as well as eroding customer loyalty. Given this, today’s banks must be able to effectively cross-sell products and services to retain customers and gain the highest possible share of wallet.
Softwarearxiv.org

Artificial Intelligence-Driven Customized Manufacturing Factory: Key Technologies, Applications, and Challenges

The traditional production paradigm of large batch production does not offer flexibility towards satisfying the requirements of individual customers. A new generation of smart factories is expected to support new multi-variety and small-batch customized production modes. For that, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is enabling higher value-added manufacturing by accelerating the integration of manufacturing and information communication technologies, including computing, communication, and control. The characteristics of a customized smart factory are to include self-perception, operations optimization, dynamic reconfiguration, and intelligent decision-making. The AI technologies will allow manufacturing systems to perceive the environment, adapt to the external needs, and extract the process knowledge, including business models, such as intelligent production, networked collaboration, and extended service models.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Accenture helps drive data-driven reinvention in the cloud

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way companies think about their data. In the past “big data” was king; but now, companies talk more about digitizing their data in an effort to meet the needs of their customers. In many cases, though, companies don’t even own the channels they use, making...
Economyaba.com

Data-Driven Analytics & Reporting: From Unstructured, to Powerful, Actionable Insights

Every interaction provides financial institutions with real-time, actionable data showcasing valuable behaviors and trends. Yet, banks and credit unions simply cannot rely on antiquated solutions to effectively measure and act upon this information across the enterprise to deliver effective, differentiated and personalized services. Critical data is often lost in the shuffle, lying within fragmented, unstructured formats and disparate silos. With the right tools, FIs drive compelling, data-driven decisions, actualizing their potential to create meaningful and personalized engagement opportunities based on business intelligence (BI) and their own account holder behavior.
PetsTimes Union

Data-driven Investor ClearAngel Supports Basics Equestrian with $10,000 Funding

Latest investment shores up affordable player in billion-dollar equestrian industry. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Basics Equestrian, maker of beautifully designed, yet still affordable horsewear. ClearAngel provides early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco’s extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Books & LiteratureNetwork World

Data Mesh O'Reilly Book: Delivering Data-Driven Value at Scale

Get access to pre-release chapters of the new O'Reilly Book on Data Mesh. In this practical book, author Zhamak Dehghani reveals that, despite the time, money, and effort poured into them, data warehouses and data lakes fail when applied at the scale and speed of today's organizations. A distributed data mesh is a better choice. This book shows you why and how.
Internetmartechseries.com

BLKBOX.ai Launches Intelligent Media Buying Platform, Enabling Companies to Scale Profitably

$378B spent on digital ad spend every year, BLKBOX has set out to disrupt the way advertisers and agencies buy and manage digital media as spend. BLKBOX Over $378B is spent every year on digital ad spend as companies seek to engage consumers online using the latest technology to enhance their user experience and make purchases. AdTech business BLKBOX is launching their intelligent media platform to help companies make this ad spend go further and faster for them. Their SaaS-based intelligent and automated media buying platform generates profitable campaigns and scale ad spend 3x while reducing the time taken to manage end-to-end media buying from 6 hours to just 6 minutes.
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

5 Steps to Creating a Data-driven Manufacturing Culture

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Connected devices are everywhere today. The manufacturing community may not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy