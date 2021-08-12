Data-Driven Business Intelligence Boosts Profitability

The vital importance of data is well understood in the financial services community. Banks everywhere have spent years investing heavily in a bid to extract value from the colossal and ever-expanding reserves of information at their disposal. Becoming a ‘data-driven’ organisation has been, and remains, a top strategic goal. The aims of this endeavour include the provision of a hyper-personalised customer experience, the reduction of operational costs through data-driven optimisation, and the ability for employees to access trusted data through the best possible analytics and business intelligence tools.