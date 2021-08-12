EURUSD Is Possibly Bullish

Bitcoin is currently developing very bullishly. The USD 52,000 mark is almost inevitable – and the indicators see a bullish trend change for the Bitcoin price imminent!. Bitcoin’s weekly rate is currently very bullish. Since reaching the support at around USD 30,000 at the golden ratio, Bitcoin has now been able to rise sharply for three weeks in a row, with which it was even able to break the important Fibonacci resistance at USD 43,000. Bitcoin is currently on the way to the USD 52,000 mark at the golden ratio. And should this resistance be broken, Bitcoin’s trend is bullish again. Then it could even trump the all-time high at around USD 65,000 and rise to just under USD 88,000. The weekly MACD is also bullish; the MACD lines are close to a bullish crossover and the histogram has been ticking bullishly higher for many weeks.