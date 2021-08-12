Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EURUSD Is Possibly Bullish

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RSI is above line 50, indicating that an uptrend may prevail. The Ichimoku indicator displays a bullish sentiment. The Stochastic suggests a possible upward correction. In our most likely scenario, the EURUSD pair may attempt to recover towards the first resistance level of 1.17662. If the pair surpasses the...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stochastic#Rsi#Eurusd#Rsi#Ichimoku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketscodelist.biz

Indicators are bullish for the Bitcoin price

Bitcoin is currently developing very bullishly. The USD 52,000 mark is almost inevitable – and the indicators see a bullish trend change for the Bitcoin price imminent!. Bitcoin’s weekly rate is currently very bullish. Since reaching the support at around USD 30,000 at the golden ratio, Bitcoin has now been able to rise sharply for three weeks in a row, with which it was even able to break the important Fibonacci resistance at USD 43,000. Bitcoin is currently on the way to the USD 52,000 mark at the golden ratio. And should this resistance be broken, Bitcoin’s trend is bullish again. Then it could even trump the all-time high at around USD 65,000 and rise to just under USD 88,000. The weekly MACD is also bullish; the MACD lines are close to a bullish crossover and the histogram has been ticking bullishly higher for many weeks.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cardano Looks To Be Forming Into A Bullish Pattern

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is trading higher Friday, along with the rest of the bullish crypto market. The coin has been trading in what technical traders call a cup pattern and may possibly become a handle. Cardano was up 15.37% at $2.04 last check Friday. Cardano Daily Chart Analysis. While Cardano...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EURUSD Flirts With 1.1800, Neutral Outlook

EURUSD is flirting with the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) near 1.1800 after the rebound off the 1.1700 critical level, which is also the lower boundary of the seven-month consolidation area. According to the technical indicators, the RSI is rising towards the neutral threshold of 50 and the MACD oscillator...
StocksFXStreet.com

FTSE 100: The trend is strongly bullish

FTSE 100 (#UKX) The FTSE 100 ended the week with a rise of + 1.53%. For the week we expect a consolidation between 7,165 and 7,220 where a break of the two levels could then lead to strong moves. Indicators. This week the FTSE, after a slight retracement, managed to...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Recovers But Faces Key Hurdles

EUR/USD started an upside correction from the 1.1700 region. It broke a key bearish trend line with resistance near 1.1745 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD managed to stay above the 1.3800 support zone. USD/JPY declined below the 109.80 support level. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. The Euro extended its decline below 1.1750...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Range Remains Challenging as Higher Values in Sight

The USD/ZAR is trading near the 14.73000 juncture as of this writing, which is below highs seen the middle and end of last week. The value of USD/ZAR remains a battleground for traders as choppy conditions remain prevalent, but some technical traders may perceive the Forex pair has begun to show signs of incrementally decreasing and the beginning of bearish signs emerging.
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Stocks with Bullish Fundamentals and Technicals

Most stock investors rely on some form of fundamental analysis or technical analysis. One approach focuses on the financial strength and growth narrative of a company. The other is purely concerned with chart patterns and price-volume indicators. Both stock picking strategies have plenty of merit. But wouldn’t it be great...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Looks Bullish As Funding Rates Turn Positive

Data shows funding rates for Bitcoin have turned positive, a signal that might indicate market sentiment is bullish among traders. Bitcoin Funding Rates Turn Positive, While Derivative And Spot Reserves Move Down. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rates seem to be slightly positive for the BTC...
Currenciesinvesting.com

USD/JPY To Hold Its Bullish Tone

USDJPY settled at solid base around the former support area of 109.05 last week, drifting northwards to claim the previous resistance area of 109.54 and peak at a one-month high of 110.73 on Wednesday. Although the neutral trajectory is still intact in the short-term picture, the momentum indicators set up...
Marketsactionforex.com

BTCUSD Bullish Bias

The daily time frame shows that the RSI indicator is overbought, however, the MACD indicator on the mentioned time frame is still issuing a strong buy signal. The BTCUSD pair has finally tested towards its trend defining 200-day moving average, although bulls have struggled with it so far. What the...
Marketsactionforex.com

EURUSD Puts Some Breaks On Sell-Off, Bias Still Bearish

EURUSD slumped in the wake of a sturdy nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, sinking back below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and under the 1.1800 level. Encouragingly, though, the selling pressure was not violent enough to close the session below the previous key support of 1.1760, with the price currently trying to set a foothold in the region again.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EURUSD Neutral Bias

The EURUSD pair is bearish on the daily time frame according to Relative Strength Index and also the Stochastic indicator. The daily time frame still shows that a rebound is possible while the EURUSD pair trades above the key former swing-low, close to the 1.1715 support level. What the possible...
Marketsactionforex.com

AUDUSD Still Bullish

The daily time frame shows that the AUDUSD pair has staged a bullish breakout from a falling wedge pattern. Falling wedge patterns are typically considered to be bullish reversal patterns. The MACD histogram on the daily time frame continues to trend higher and Commodity Channel Index is generating a strong...
Stockscryptocoingossip.com

HBAR Reclaims Channel After Creating Bullish Pattern

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) has reclaimed the middle of a descending parallel channel after bouncing at the $0.155 horizontal support area. The daily time-frame provides a bullish reading, HBAR is trading inside a short-term bearish pattern, from which a breakdown would be likely. HBAR reclaims channel. HBAR has been decreasing inside...
Marketsinvesting.com

GBP/USD: Bearish Confirmation Or Bullish Breakout?

The pound has reached an interesting level against the dollar, one that could determine whether the pair is back in bullish territory or the end of a correction. The pair found strong support around the 200/233-day SMA band a couple of weeks ago and has rebounded strongly since. This came after it broke below the 55/89-day SMA band in mid-June, which had been a reliable level of support over the last year.
Currenciesmarketpulse.com

EURUSD – Further to climb?

The rally in EURUSD has stalled over the last few sessions but the bounceback may not be quite so short-lived. After breaking below the 200/233 day SMA band in mid-June, the pair had broken into bearish territory, potentially opening up a much broader move to the downside in the months that followed.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CHF Breaks Support

The US dollar tumbles as traders take profit ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC minutes. The break above the daily resistance at 0.9230 has led to an overextension. The RSI divergence at the supply area near 0.9260 was a warning that a retracement could be in the making. The confirmation came in...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Nio Stock Falls To Support: Technical Analysis

This has prompted many to seek stricter regulations of self-driving cars in China. It has been reported that Nio is cooperating with the investigation of the accident. Nio was down 5.53% at $38.76 at last check. Shares are trading at support in what technical traders call a pennant pattern. The...
Stocksinvesting.com

XRP Climbs 18.69% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com - XRP was trading at $1.22988 by 19:00 (17:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 18.69% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The move upwards pushed XRP's market cap up to $57.27910B, or 2.89% of the total cryptocurrency...

Comments / 0

Community Policy