The US Dollar Edges Low Post-US Inflation

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meets this week and is expected to be the first of the major central banks to hike interest rates. At the meeting in July, the RBNZ ended its Large Scale Asset Purchase program. As with inflation in many countries, the committee said they expected an increase in near-term CPI but expected it to be temporary (transitory?). The Q2 Employment Change was strong, matching the pre-pandemic Q1 2020 levels of 1%. In addition, despite government attempt to reduce prices in the housing market, prices continue to climb. The government has specifically asked the RBNZ to include housing prices when making their interest rate decision. New Zealand has done an excellent job at controlling the spread of the coronavirus, and recently said they would not reopen their borders until 2022. Not only are traders expecting a 0.25% hike in the OCR this week, but they are expecting a hawkish statement as well, with more hikes to come over the next year. Anything less than a 0.25% rate hike and a hawkish outcome could disappoint Kiwi traders.