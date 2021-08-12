Cancel
The US Dollar Edges Low Post-US Inflation

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrency markets remain in a holding pattern erring toward tapering and US Dollar strength. The US inflation data, which came in precisely on forecasts, gave no new impetus to send currency markets one way or the other. That saw some profit-taking on long US Dollar positioning wash through the market, and the dollar index retreated slightly, falling 0.19% to 92.90. Failure of the index’s resistance at the 93.20 double top and support at 92.60, its previous breakout, will signal the US Dollar’s next directional move.

www.actionforex.com

Marketskitco.com

Gold price pauses near $1,800, analysts warn of another selloff

(Kitco News) After seeing double-digit gains Monday, the gold's price action paused just below $1,800 an ounce. And some analysts are now warning of another selloff if the $1,800 level proves to be too strong of a resistance point. Following a flash crash early last week, gold has managed to...
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Preview: August 16 - August 20

Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news and headlines likely to have the biggest impact the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: NZD/USD

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meets this week and is expected to be the first of the major central banks to hike interest rates. At the meeting in July, the RBNZ ended its Large Scale Asset Purchase program. As with inflation in many countries, the committee said they expected an increase in near-term CPI but expected it to be temporary (transitory?). The Q2 Employment Change was strong, matching the pre-pandemic Q1 2020 levels of 1%. In addition, despite government attempt to reduce prices in the housing market, prices continue to climb. The government has specifically asked the RBNZ to include housing prices when making their interest rate decision. New Zealand has done an excellent job at controlling the spread of the coronavirus, and recently said they would not reopen their borders until 2022. Not only are traders expecting a 0.25% hike in the OCR this week, but they are expecting a hawkish statement as well, with more hikes to come over the next year. Anything less than a 0.25% rate hike and a hawkish outcome could disappoint Kiwi traders.
Worldkitco.com

U.S. dollar, yen gain after weak China data, amid unrest in Afghanistan

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Monday against commodity currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars, while the safe-haven yen gained as disappointing economic data from China, political tension in Afghanistan, and the spreading Delta virus weighed on risk appetite. The dollar's gains came after...
Stocksactionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

Lacking impetus from the economic calendar, the elements that colored the Asian session extended into European and early US dealings. Reports of the state of emergency (Japan) or general lockdowns (Australia) being prolonged came amid a disappointing batch of monthly Chinese data that suggested growth momentum is easing. The main victim of today’s minor risk-off setting are equities. European stocks slide between 0.6 and 1%. The EuroStoxx50 is thus set to snap an impressive 10-day winning streak. Wall Street sheds up to 0.8% (DJI). Core bond yields initially held up well, erasing most or all of earlier safe-haven driven losses. But things took a turn for the worse when the US started joining. The US yield curve now bull flattens with losses mounting up to 4.8 bps (10y). German Bunds return back to their opening highs, sending the yield curve a little less than 2 bps lower at the long end. Peripheral spread changes vs the German 10y yield widen with Italy and Greece (+3 bps) underperforming peers.
Economyinvesting.com

Australian Dollar Falls; China stalls

Forex livened up a little last night as weakening Chinese data injected frisson. DXY firmed as EUR fell:. The Australian dollar was puked lower on all crosses, especially JPY. Versus USD it looks poised to break lower:. Gold lifted as oil was whacked:. Base metals were soft:. Miners fell:. EM...
Businessactionforex.com

US Retail Sales, Fed Minutes & Powell Could Spark Summer Fireworks for the Dollar

The US dollar is just reeling from unexpectedly weak consumer sentiment data but there could be more trouble on the way as retail sales numbers due Tuesday (12:30 GMT) are not anticipated to impress. However, none of that may matter if there are further hawkish soundbites coming from the Fed’s way when Chair Jerome Powell speaks on Tuesday (17:30 GMT) and the July FOMC minutes are published on Wednesday (18:00 GMT).
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY extends slide, closes in on 109.00 on falling US T-bond yields

USD/JPY continues to push lower in the second half of the day. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3%. US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet around 92.50. The USD/JPY pair stays under bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Monday and was last seen trading at 109.12, losing 0.4% on a daily basis.
Marketskitco.com

Gold sees mild downside correction following recent gains

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly down in early U.S. trading Monday, on a routine corrective pullback...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Swiss Franc and Yen Rise as Markets Turn to Risk-Off Mode

Risk aversion is a main theme today, on situation in Afghanistan, poor China data, and spread of Delta virus. Yen and Swiss Franc rise broadly, and to a lesser extent followed by Dollar. Commodity currencies are all in red, in particular with Aussie pressured by increasing pandemic restrictions. On the other hand, Euro and Sterling and mixed for the moment, awaiting the next move.
BusinessDailyFx

FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: August RBNZ Meeting; UK Inflation, Canada Inflation, and Eurozone Inflation; July FOMC Minutes

The turn through the middle of August brings forth a bevy of data related to inflation data, with figures due from Canada, the Eurozone, the UK, and Japan. Central banks’ stimulus withdrawal efforts will be in focus as the August Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to produce a rate hike, while the July FOMC meeting minutes will outline various conditions for winding down the Fed’s QE program.
Marketsactionforex.com

Risk Aversion Again Translates Into A Better Bid For Core Bonds And A Firmer Dollar

Risk aversion dominated for most of yesterday’s Asian and European trading sessions. Geopolitics (Taliban taking control of the Afghan capital Kabul), slowing Chinese growth momentum at the start of Q3, and tighter restrictions in Asia/Down Under to stop the spread of the Delta Covid-variant all soured the mood. Main European stock indices lost 0.5% to 1%. Core bonds thrived with US Treasuries outperforming German Bunds. Safe haven currencies JPY (USD/JPY 109.24 close) and CHF (EUR/CHF 1.0746 close) stood out on the FX market, with the dollar slightly outperforming those other two majors (EUR & GBP). It wasn’t until just before the European close that US stock markets staged a remarkable intraday comeback, without any specific driver. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 overturned opening losses to end 0.3% higher, both setting an umpteenth all-time high. Nasdaq underperformed, losing 0.2% on the day. The sudden risk improvement brought both US Treasuries and the dollar off their best intraday levels. Daily US yield changes eventually ranged between +0.2 bps (2-yr) and -1.6 bps (7-yr) with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. German yield differences varied between -0.2 bps and +0.2 bps across the curve. EUR/USD closed at 1.1778 from a 1.1784 open.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Sterling slips as global risk appetite falters; speculators turn bullish

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound slipped against the dollar and was little changed against the euro on Monday, with risk appetite in global markets weak after economic data from the United States and China stirred concern about their recovery from COVID-19. Data on Friday showing a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence and data on Monday showing a sharp slowdown in China’s factory output and retail sales growth spooked investors, pausing the 10-day winning streak in European stocks.
Businessactionforex.com

What Will The UK Claimant Count And Inflation Readings Tell Us?

For the month of June, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits dropped by 114,800! It was the fourth consecutive month of declining claims and the biggest drop ever! On Tuesday, the UK will release the Claimant Count Change for July. As the number of new daily coronavirus cases continue to drop and the UK economy continues to grow, more people are getting jobs. The expectation for July’s claimant count is a drop of 180,000. And don’t forget that the furlough scheme expires at the end of September! In addition, Average Hourly Earnings, including Bonus, will also be released for June. Expectations are for a rise by 8.5% YoY vs a May reading of 7.3% YoY!
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD: Traders Long At 2-1 Ratio, Eyeing A Continuation Toward 1.2800

Traders are understandably on edge given the situation in Afghanistan heading into a new week, and that general unease is reflected in the forex market, where the “safe haven” triumvirate of the Japanese yen, Swiss franc, and US dollar are the strongest major currencies while the more risk-sensitive commodity dollars (the Australian, New Zealand, and Canadian dollars) are the three weakest majors.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields fall with Treasuries as Fed clues awaited

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields declined on Tuesday, in line with moves in Treasuries, as investors awaited further clues on the timeframe for tightening U.S. monetary policy. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%, as yields on equivalent-maturity Treasury notes sank 3 basis...
Marketsactionforex.com

Fed Chair Powell Speaks

The key market movers today are mainly from the US. A key release is the retail sales for July, which is expected to drop back amid the spreading of the delta variant. The US industrial production data for July is also released. The data should show higher production as companies seek to catch up with the order backlog that has emerged over the pandemic.
Businessactionforex.com

RBNZ Decision And AU Wages Due On Wednesday

NZ 2-yr yield rose ahead of RBNZ meeting, later reversed rise amid COVID news and decline in rate hike probability. NZD declines as NZ reported first COVID case since Feb. Little initial bond market impact seen from RBA minutes. S&P ASX 200 lags amid focus on earnings and ex-dividends [Ex-dividends...

