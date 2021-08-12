Cancel
The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

Cover picture for the articleDuring the news release about the dollar index decline, the European currency, which has an inverse correlation with the US dollar, increased by 0.17% yesterday. But European inflation data is still weak. Germany annual inflation rate increased from 2.3% to 3.8% in July, which is in line with economists’ forecasts, but inflation is still rising.

Currency Pair of the Week: NZD/USD

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meets this week and is expected to be the first of the major central banks to hike interest rates. At the meeting in July, the RBNZ ended its Large Scale Asset Purchase program. As with inflation in many countries, the committee said they expected an increase in near-term CPI but expected it to be temporary (transitory?). The Q2 Employment Change was strong, matching the pre-pandemic Q1 2020 levels of 1%. In addition, despite government attempt to reduce prices in the housing market, prices continue to climb. The government has specifically asked the RBNZ to include housing prices when making their interest rate decision. New Zealand has done an excellent job at controlling the spread of the coronavirus, and recently said they would not reopen their borders until 2022. Not only are traders expecting a 0.25% hike in the OCR this week, but they are expecting a hawkish statement as well, with more hikes to come over the next year. Anything less than a 0.25% rate hike and a hawkish outcome could disappoint Kiwi traders.
Swiss Franc and Yen Rise as Markets Turn to Risk-Off Mode

Risk aversion is a main theme today, on situation in Afghanistan, poor China data, and spread of Delta virus. Yen and Swiss Franc rise broadly, and to a lesser extent followed by Dollar. Commodity currencies are all in red, in particular with Aussie pressured by increasing pandemic restrictions. On the other hand, Euro and Sterling and mixed for the moment, awaiting the next move.
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 17.08.21

South African markets closed in the red yesterday, as the release of weaker than expected economic data from China and the continued surge in the coronavirus infections dampened investor morale. Mining sector companies, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), BHP Group (JO: BHPJ ) and African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ )...
Daily Tecnical Analysis

On the first trading day of the week, the currency pair was not particularly active and the euro recorded a modest loss against the U.S. dollar. The session formed an intraday support at around 1.1766, and the market is showing early signs of reversal. Declines to 1.1740 are possible, and if they get aggressively bought out, the uptrend of the union’s currency will be confirmed.. It is possible that the bulls will try to attack the resistance again at 1.1800 and, if successful, the next targets would be 1.1830 and 1.1900. Today, an increase in activity can be expected around the announcement of the retail sales data for the United States (12:30 GMT) and the statement of FOMC chairman Jerome Powell (17:30 GMT).
EUR/USD Decline Likely To Continue

On Monday, the common European currency declined by 28 pips or 0.24% against the US Dollar. The decline was stopped by the weekly pivot point at 1.1766 during Monday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential...
GBP/USD Likely To Maintain Channel

The 200– hour simple moving average pressured the GBP/USD currency pair on Monday. As a result, the Pound Sterling declined by 44 pips or 0.31% against the US Dollar. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to decline in a descending channel pattern during the following trading session. The potential target for sellers will be near the 1.3780 area.
USD/CHF Breaks Support

The US dollar tumbles as traders take profit ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC minutes. The break above the daily resistance at 0.9230 has led to an overextension. The RSI divergence at the supply area near 0.9260 was a warning that a retracement could be in the making. The confirmation came in...
Currency Market: 18 currency pair trade rankings

Trade Rankings EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/NZD, AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, NZD/JPY, NZD/USD, CAD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/CHF, NZD/CHF. USD/JPY this week is in a literal do or die situation at 109.49 however all JPY cross pairs are oversold and explains EUR/JPY's position in second this week. EUR/JPY is followed by AUD/JPY. Least favored is NZD/JPY.
USD/JPY Two Scenarios Likely

Downside risks dominated the USD/JPY currency pair lower during Friday’s trading session. As a result, the US Dollar fell by 91 pips or 0.83% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower line of a descending channel pattern and could be set for...
GBP/USD Breaks Channel Pattern

The GBP/USD currency pair bounced off a support level at 1.3800 on Friday. As a result, the British Pound surged by 76 pips or 0.55% against the US Dollar during Friday’s trading session. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session....
Chart Of The Day: Safe Haven Status Boosts Yen

At time of publication, risk assets, including US futures and global equity benchmarks, are slumping, pressured lower by a trio of investor worries: geopolitical tensions after Afghanistan's US-backed government collapsed in the face of a Taliban takeover; accelerating fears the Delta variant of COVID-19 will upend the post-pandemic economic recovery; and signs today from China, via data releases earlier Monday, that the world's second largest economy could, indeed, be slowing.
1 Midcap and 1 Large Stock in Focus

As the pandemic bad news recedes, markets continue to roar. BSE Sensex 30 and NSE Nifty 50 are at record high riding on surge in financials stocks and metals. BSE Midcap index and Nifty Midcap 100 were down 0.30% and 0.71% respectively in the week ended August 13 compared to its previous week. BSE Smallcap index was down 1.46%, whereas NSE Smallcap 100 declined 1.92% during the comparable period. The market is full of companies that have grown investors' wealth exponentially over a while. However, some companies still have the potential to deliver good returns. We have identified two such companies that can depict strong momentum in short to medium term.
Creative Currencies — The Anti-Crypto

Imagine this: You’re at the checkout trying to pay for snacks you’ve grabbed for your first (socially distanced) gathering in ages, and your card gets rejected. Panic ensues, but then you dig your hand into your pocket, and it jingles reassuringly — not with coins, but seashells! The bill is settled, and the day saved. In some villages of Papua New Guinea, this scenario could actually happen.
Coinbase to acquire digital currency overview tool Zabo

Today we are thrilled to announce that Zabo is being acquired by Coinbase. When we started Zabo in 2018, we set out on an ambitious mission of building new tools to bring cryptocurrency into mainstream financial services. Over the last three years, with the help of our amazing team, customers,...
Joint Reconstruction Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027

The global Joint Reconstruction market research report is a thorough analysis of the Joint Reconstruction industry on the whole, while it digs deep into the most decisive and routine growth factors and restraints followed by key market opportunities. The competitive scenario of the global Joint Reconstruction market is comprehensively discussed in the report, taking into account different geographical regions, with a view to help market players to establish ground-breaking strategies for managing their sustenance in the industry. In terms of market attractiveness, the analysts have predicted the prevalence of the rising segments in the Joint Reconstruction market while considering their different growth factors.
Currency Markets Are Sleepless In Seattle

Currency markets traded sideways overnight, with the US dollar remaining in tight ranges versus both developed and emerging currencies. The fall in US 10-year yields only really impacted USD/JPY, which has long been a pure rate differential play. Unsurprisingly, USD/JPY fell 0.37% to 109.35 overnight, edging lower to 109.20 this morning. It is now approaching support at 109.10, with this region having provided support since early May. Another leg down in US yields tonight should see USD/JPY breakthrough 109.00 on its way to 108.50 and potentially 107.00.
Gold Price Preview: August 16 - August 20

Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news and headlines likely to have the biggest impact the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.
Risk Aversion Again Translates Into A Better Bid For Core Bonds And A Firmer Dollar

Risk aversion dominated for most of yesterday’s Asian and European trading sessions. Geopolitics (Taliban taking control of the Afghan capital Kabul), slowing Chinese growth momentum at the start of Q3, and tighter restrictions in Asia/Down Under to stop the spread of the Delta Covid-variant all soured the mood. Main European stock indices lost 0.5% to 1%. Core bonds thrived with US Treasuries outperforming German Bunds. Safe haven currencies JPY (USD/JPY 109.24 close) and CHF (EUR/CHF 1.0746 close) stood out on the FX market, with the dollar slightly outperforming those other two majors (EUR & GBP). It wasn’t until just before the European close that US stock markets staged a remarkable intraday comeback, without any specific driver. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 overturned opening losses to end 0.3% higher, both setting an umpteenth all-time high. Nasdaq underperformed, losing 0.2% on the day. The sudden risk improvement brought both US Treasuries and the dollar off their best intraday levels. Daily US yield changes eventually ranged between +0.2 bps (2-yr) and -1.6 bps (7-yr) with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. German yield differences varied between -0.2 bps and +0.2 bps across the curve. EUR/USD closed at 1.1778 from a 1.1784 open.
Asia octane: Key market indicators Aug 16-20

The Asian toluene market is expected to lead octane blendstocks during the week of Aug. 16-20 as heathy economics from toluene disproportionation plants continue to drive demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Meanwhile, the lingering impact of the spread of the COVID-19 delta...

