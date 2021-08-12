Gov. appoints Sharon Peters to committee on early childhood education

Sharon Claytor Peters of Van Buren Township has been appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Early Childhood Investment Corporation executive committee. “I am really thrilled to be back engaged in early childhood development work through the ECIC,” Peters said. “During my professional career, and not long before our move to the Belleville area, I was instrumental in the creation of the ECIC, to more comprehensively and collectively advance early childhood resources, and maximize the most fertile stage of human development.”